Grandview boys soccer scores goal in final moments to win in 5A semis over Legacy

The Wolves and Lightning were tied 0-0 until under two minutes left when JT Sus found the back of the net and propelled Grandview to the 5A state championship game.

DENVER — The Grandview boys soccer team is used to close games.

Wednesday night in the 5A semifinals at the University of Denver soccer stadium was no exception.

Wolves sophomore JT Sus headed a ball into the back of the net off a pass from Conrad Casebolt with just 1:41 to go and No. 11 Grandview defeated No. 7 Legacy 1-0 to secure its spot in the 5A state championship game on Saturday. The Wolves will play either No. 17 Fossil Ridge or No. 5 Castle View for the trophy.

Sus immediately ran to celebrate with the Grandview fans after providing the night's only tally. He wouldn't have it any other way.

"That's the best way to celebrate a goal like that," Sus told 9NEWS. "Go over to all the amazing people that came out here on a coldish night and little bit of a drive from where we are. I couldn't celebrate any better than with those amazing fans up there."

Grandview improved to 14-4-1 on the year while Legacy wrapped its 2021 season at 15-3-1.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.