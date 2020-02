AURORA, Colo. — National Signing Day is an exciting time for high school student-athletes ready for the next chapter.

Early Wednesday morning, 31 of them were honored at Grandview's annual ceremony.

Those moving on to play their sports at the next level are:

Harrison Boushele, baseball, Augustana College

Tony Castonguay, baseball, University of Kansas

Isaac Smith, baseball, South Mountain CC

Landri Hudson, basketball, University of Wyoming

Tomia Johnson, basketball, Florida Gulf Coast University

Tanner Holtman, basketball, North Central University

Caleb McGill, basketball, UC-Davis

Lian Ramiro, basketball, CSU-Pueblo

Cameron Thomas, basketball, North Central University

Chloe Inhelder, track, College of Saint Mary

Anna Swanson, track, Metro State University

Brycen Heil, football, University of Northern Colorado

Jacob Nasalroad, football, Chadron State College

Bradley Shafer, football, Colorado Mesa University

Tyler Hussey, lacrosse, University of Denver

Jacob Kartz, lacrosse, Purdue University

William McClure, lacrosse, Carthage College

Kennedy Baca, soccer, Johnson & Wales University

Taylor Harr, soccer, Fort Hayes State University

Ellie Johnson, soccer, University of Wyoming

Kyla Knapke, soccer, University of South Dakota

Caylin Lyubenko, soccer, Colorado College

Lily Newberry, soccer, Central Washington University

Isabella Ozuna, soccer, University of St. Thomas

Jillian Skurcenski, soccer, Regis University

Shelby Talley, soccer, Fort Hayes State University

Elly Smith, softball, Northern State University Aberdeen

Jacqueline Ley, softball, UCCS

Lily Williams, track, Baylor University

Georgia Klumker, volleyball, Milwaukee School of Engineering

Elsa Lamphere, volleyball, Angelo State University

