The unranked Grandview Wolves faced the No. 9 Chaparral Wolverines on a beautiful night on the EchoPark Stadium turf Tuesday night.



Both teams entered the game with early success this season. The Wolves had just a single loss, while the Wolverines remained an undefeated 3-0.

At the start of the game, the two teams tested one another's capabilities, exchanging a few shots and taking little chance of losing possession of the ball.

Not until the 4:25 mark of the first quarter did Grandview's Luke McGahey net the first goal of the game. Goals came flooding in for the Wolves following their first score, with an unanswered four goals to start the game.

After the first quarter, Grandview lead Chaparral 4-1.

Flip the script for the next quarter.

The Wolverines scored a quick three more goals to tie the game at four just before the end of the half. Sophomore Ethan Paduch netted two to help his team climb back into the game.

At the end of the first half Grandview lead Chaparral 5-4.

In the concluding half, the Wolves continued a surge of offensive power, outscoring Chaparral 7-3 and earning the eventual 12-7 upset. They also handed Chap its first loss of the spring season.



