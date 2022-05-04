Grandview girls soccer shuts out Mullen

The Wolves defeated the Mustangs 3-0 on the road Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Jordan Nytes got a special gift on her 18th birthday -- her first career goal.

The Grandview goalkeeper was given the opportunity to take her team's penalty kick on Tuesday at Mullen, and she sent the ball into the bottom-left corner of the opposing net to score.

The goal was the last of the Wolves' scoring that led to their 3-0 road win over the Mustangs.

"It was so exciting. I've had an assist before, but never a goal," Nytes, a senior, said after the game. "It's amazing. It's my last year here so it's something I'll remember for sure."

Grandview, the No. 4 team in this week's CHSAA rankings, battled through a scoreless first half with Mullen.

The Wolves finally broke through in the 56th minute when Zoe Park deflected in a free kick. They followed that up with another in the 64th minute on a long-range goal from Madalyn Hopkins. Nytes then scored in the 72nd minute.

Grandview improves to 4-1-1 overall on the season, while Mullen falls to 3-3.

