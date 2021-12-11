Grandview wins 5A boys soccer championship over Fossil Ridge

The Wolves defeated the Sabercats 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Weidner Field to claim the Class 5A championship.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Another fall sport is officially in the books.

The boys soccer season concluded on Saturday at Weidner Field, with Grandview and Fossil Ridge battling in the final game for the Class 5A championship.

The Wolves came away with the title, defeating the Sabercats 3-1 to earn the title as state champions. It is the first state title in program history for Grandview.

"This is insane. We've worked so hard for this," said senior Charlie Lucero, who was also celebrating his 18th birthday on Saturday. "I couldn't ask for a better birthday gift."

Grandview got off to a rocky start to the season, going 4-4 through its first eight matches. From there, the Wolves rattled off 11 victories in 12 games, dealt only a scoreless draw to Arapahoe.

"Ever since then, we peaked at the right time," senior Ben Beckman said.

The Wolves end their season with a 15-4-1 overall record, outscoring their opponents 38-16 on the season.

Fossil Ridge -- nicknamed the "Cardiac Crew" because all four of the 17-seed's playoff matches before Saturday had ended in overtime or later, finishes 13-7 overall as state runners-up.

