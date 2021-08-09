Grandview's Isabel Bennett named Athlete of the Week

The middle blocker for the Wolves helped lead the No. 1 ranked Grandview volleyball team to a tournament championship at the Chaparral Showcase.

AURORA, Colo. — The "Swag Chain" has a new owner.

In the second installment of the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week, Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange hand-delivered the trophy we're using this year to recognize another stellar athletic performance.

This week's recipient was Isabel Bennett of Grandview volleyball.

The middle blocker for the Wolves helped lead the No. 1 ranked Grandview volleyball team to a tournament championship at the Chaparral Showcase this past weekend. Bennett had 10 kills over Highlands Ranch in the finals after recording nine in a semifinal victory. She was named to the All-Tournament team.

Bennett was surprised by 9NEWS during her art class on Wednesday afternoon and her teammates and family members tagged along for the fun.

Stay tuned to see who wins the Swag Chain next week!

