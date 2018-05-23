The 5A girls' soccer game had all the makings of a great state championship. Grandview and Broomfield were both knocked out in the semifinal round of last year's state tournament. Two years prior to that, they met in the Colorado title game in 2015, where the Wolves bested the Eagles, 2-0.

On Wednesday, the Grandview Wolves defeated the Broomfield Eagles 1-0 in overtime at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, to clinch the 5A girls' soccer title.

The first half was full of highlights -- without goals. Broomfield goalkeeper, Grace Fuller, and Grandview net-minder, Reagan McCombs, were phenomenal. Each made a handful of tremendous saves to keep it scoreless through the first 45 minutes.

Both teams continued to find chances in the second half, but after another 45 minutes of back-and-fourth action, regulation ended at a 0-0 tie. That meant the two teams would head to a 15 minute overtime to settle the title game.

At the 11' minute mark in the first overtime, Grandview sophomore Caylin Lyubenko took advantage of a missed clear in the box, and kicked the ball behind her -- only to have the ball hit the post and bounce in for the golden goal.

Lyubenko -- who was the only freshman on the team last year -- had just been subbed into the game a few minutes prior.

Grandview previously won the girls' soccer state title in 2015 and 2016. Broomfield's only girls' soccer championship came in 2006, when the Eagles were in the 4A classification.

