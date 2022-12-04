Green Mountain lacrosse and their magic Golden Gnome

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Green Mountain lacrosse team averages 18 goals per game. That's the very best in the state of Colorado.
They also have a new team award this season that has caught the 9NEWS eye. With no official name, the 'Golden Gnome' is awarded to each game's MVP and given off by the prior winner.
The gnome was purchased at the Dollar Store after head coach Maddi Ossello asked Amanda Schimpke, an assistant coach on the team, to go find a trophy that could be used for fun during the season.
She returned with a gnome and spray paint. Thus, the legend began.
"It's a little weird...I had it through spring break and I put it in the dining room at home," senior Shea Murphy said.
The silliness of the gnome is obvious but the girls on the team mentioned several times how much they all get along with one another and this is just another thing that has seemingly brought them together.
"We just have such a close-knit group of girls so it's really fun...We're all here to have fun," freshman Kara Harris said.
