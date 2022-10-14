x
Green Mountain stays undefeated with shutout win over Conifer

The Green Mountain Rams improve to 7-0 on the season with a 36-0 win over the Conifer Lobos

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Green Mountain Rams made a statement with a shutout 36-0 win over Conifer Friday night to stay undefeated on the season and remain atop their division.

The first quarter seemed within reach, when the Rams only put seven points on the board from a quarterback sneak by senior Zach Wallace.

As they flipped the field to start the second quarter, both sides of the Rams came to life. Green Mountain registered second frame scores from senior Colton Brown, senior Anthony DiGrazia, and senior captain George Soppe to take a 29-0 lead into the locker room.

The Rams defense was able to keep the Lobos off the board with interceptions from Brown and senior Kole Stratman. 

Green Mountain put the exclamation point on the evening with a final touchdown by Brown, to give the Rams the 36-0 lead that they did not relinquish.

Green Mountain improves to 7-0 on the season and hosts Wheat Ridge next week, while Conifer falls to 3-4 and plays Littleton on the road next Saturday.

