Green Mountain wins 4A girls lacrosse state championship

The Rams defeated Thompson Valley 16-10 to win their first title in program history.

DENVER — The Green Mountain girls lacrosse team finally has a crown.

Green Mountain defeated Thompson Valley in the Class 4A state title game at DU on Sunday afternoon, bringing home the first state championship in program history.

The Rams were led by senior Shea Murphy, who scored a game-high nine goals.

"I was so happy (when the final buzzer sounded)," Murphy said. "My heart -- it was just uncontrollable smiling. It was the best feeling ever. Amazing."

Green Mountain finishes its 2022 season with a 13-6 overall record.

The Rams were only the second team this season to defeat Thompson Valley. The Eagles went 17-2 as runner-up, which included rattling off a 17-game win streak that spanned two months.

