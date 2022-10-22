Maestretti powers Lutheran to 4A softball championship

Hailey Maestretti recorded 17 strikeouts for the Lions in the Class 4A state championship game.

AURORA, Colo. — Two defending champions facing each other in a state title game is rare, but it happened Saturday at Aurora Sports Complex.

After winning the Class 3A championship a year ago, the Lutheran Lions returned, now in 4A, to face the defending champs Holy Family in their new classification.

The result was the same for Lutheran -- which rode a brilliant performance from starting pitcher Hailey Maestretti to a 3-0 victory over the Tigers for back-to-back state titles.

"It feels awesome," said Maestretti, who recorded a jaw-dropping 17 strikeouts in the championship game. "I was just pitching with confidence that my team was right behind me the whole time. They had my back no matter what."

Lutheran ends the season with a 28-1 overall record, which included a 15-game winning streak to the title. Holy Family went 24-5 as runner-up.

