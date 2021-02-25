Heritage wrestling takes down Rock Canyon

The Eagles defeated the Jaguars 51-21 at home Wednesday night.

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Colorado high school wrestling season is about to come down the home stretch.

Teams around the state are making their final preparations as regional tournaments loom in the coming week and the state championships less than two weeks away.

In one of its last few matches before those crucial tournaments arrive, Heritage hosted Rock Canyon for a duel on Wednesday night -- a matchup the hosting Eagles won 51-21 over the visiting Jaguars.

Both teams boasted a pair of ranked wrestlers in the most recent On The Mat rankings.

Heritage's Derek Mackey (No. 12 at 152 pounds) and Moises Islas (No. 6 at 285) both won their matches by pin.

Rock Canyon's Sammy Mobly (No. 6 at 126) and Jaden McGowan (No. 13 at 132) also won by pin.

