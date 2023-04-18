Heritage girls soccer tops Mountain Vista to remain undefeated

The Eagles defeated the Golden Eagles 2-1 on Tuesday to remain perfect on the season.

LITTLETON, Colo. — So far, so good for the Heritage girls soccer team.

The Eagles, who are ranked No. 5 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, kept their undefeated season rolling on Tuesday with a 2-1 home victory over No. 3 Mountain Vista.

Kalli Goudwaard scored both of the Eagles' goals, while Keira Woody was the lone goal socrer for the Golden Eagles.

Heritage improves to 8-0 on the season with the victory, while Mountain Vista falls to 8-2.

