Highlands Ranch outlasts Mountain Vista in epic volleyball battle

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The atmosphere for the crosstown rivalry volleyball match between Mountain Vista and Highlands Ranch was electric.
Both schools packed the stands Tuesday night for a Class 5A battle that went the full five sets. It was ultimately the Falcons who came away with the upset (19-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-25, 15-13) on the Golden Eagles' home court.
The win was huge for Highlands Ranch, which is ranked No. 8 in 5A in the CHSAA rankings, for taking down No. 3 Mountain Vista.
It also boosted the Falcons to the top of the Continental League standings with their third consecutive win since opening league play.
Highlands Ranch (9-3 overall, 3-0 Continental League) next plays at Heritage (7-3, 2-2 CL) on Thursday, while Mountain Vista (7-3, 1-1 CL) will look to bounce back against Legend (9-7, 2-1 CL) at home the same day.
