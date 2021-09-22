Highlands Ranch outlasts Mountain Vista in epic volleyball battle

The Falcons took down the Golden Eagles on their home court in a crosstown rivalry match Tuesday night.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The atmosphere for the crosstown rivalry volleyball match between Mountain Vista and Highlands Ranch was electric.

Both schools packed the stands Tuesday night for a Class 5A battle that went the full five sets. It was ultimately the Falcons who came away with the upset (19-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-25, 15-13) on the Golden Eagles' home court.

The win was huge for Highlands Ranch, which is ranked No. 8 in 5A in the CHSAA rankings, for taking down No. 3 Mountain Vista.

It also boosted the Falcons to the top of the Continental League standings with their third consecutive win since opening league play.

Highlands Ranch (9-3 overall, 3-0 Continental League) next plays at Heritage (7-3, 2-2 CL) on Thursday, while Mountain Vista (7-3, 1-1 CL) will look to bounce back against Legend (9-7, 2-1 CL) at home the same day.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.