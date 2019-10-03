History was made at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Saturday night, as both the Yuma boys and girls basketball teams captured their second straight Class 2A titles.

The Yuma girls basketball team won their second straight Class 2A title with a 41-25 victory over Swink on Saturday night at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO.

The Yuma girls collected heir trophy after topping Swink by a final score of 41-25. Senior guard/forward Cody Robinson led the Indians with 21 points.

The Yuma boys watched as the Yuma girls lifted their hardware before defeating Highland in the boy’s state championship, 52-39.

Senior center Jake Chrisman led the way with 17 points. Yuma freshman (and younger brother to Cody Robinson) added 14 points on the night.

It's the first time in Colorado high school basketball history that one school has seen their boys and girls programs win back-to-back titles.