AURORA — It had been a while since Holy Family had been in this position.

Long enough that the Tigers belonged to a different classification the last time they had the championship feeling.

But on Saturday afternoon Holy Family captured its first 4A state softball title with a 10-3 win over Mountain View at Aurora Sports Park.

And it was no gimme considering the Mountain Lions are the defending champs.

"It hasn't even settled in yet ... This was our first year at state and I'm just really proud of (my team) because we took it all the way," junior outfielder Anna Martinez said. "The whole school was so supportive of us, honestly. I'm really proud of everyone."

Martinez got Holy Family's offense going in the third inning when she hit a solo home run over the center-field fence for the game's first run. She finished going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Defensively, the Tigers were led by senior pitcher Erin Caviness.

Caviness threw a complete game in her high-school finale, striking out nine batters and allowing just four hits. She also helped her own cause at the plate with two hits and two RBIs.

"Especially (considering) it's senior season, we all just wanted to go out there and lay it all out on the line," Caviness said. "It was our last time playing with each other. We've had so much fun and wanted to end positively."

Other offensive contributors for Holy Family included Tyler Whitlock's four RBIs, two hits from Erin Winters and a pair of runs scored by both Sara Rode and Katie Bine.

All of Mountain View's scoring was delivered via home runs.

Senior outfielder Jaelyn Taylor hit a solo shot in the third inning, and sophomore pitcher Bailey Carlson smacked a two-run home run of her own the next frame.

But the Tiger's lead proved to be too much.

Holy Family ends its 2018 championship campaign with a 27-2 record. Mountain View finishes runner-up with a 20-7-2 mark.

