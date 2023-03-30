Holy Family celebrates both boys, girls state basketball championships

The Tigers held a Walk of Champions through their hallways to honor the boys and girls bringing home the championship trophies.

DENVER — Holy Family Tigers boys and girls basketball teams celebrated Thursday like no other school in the state.

The Tigers held a Walk of Champions through the halls of the school to acknowledge the boys and girls 4A state basketball championships.

The #17 ranked boys basketball team beat Resurrection Christian 53-43 for their victory while the #6 girls defeated D’Evelyn 49-44 on route to the championship.

Senior Fiona Snashall said “I think the thing that is most special is that we both supported each other through the season so it was a lot more personal.”

Both teams won the state championships together in 2014, along with the baseball team bringing home the championship also.

