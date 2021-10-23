Holy Family defeats D'Evelyn to win 4A softball state title

The Tigers have captured three state championships in the past four years.

AURORA, Colo. — Winning titles is nothing new to this Holy Family softball team.

The Tigers defeated D'Evelyn 10-4 in the Class 4A state title game on Saturday at Aurora Sports Park to capture their third championship in four years.

Senior shortstop Ava Kuszak hit not one, but two home runs to help lead Holy Family to victory.

"It does not get old. It is the best feeling in the world," Kuszak said with a smile. "Every year, it gets different. It's the best thing."

Holy Family wraps up its season with a 25-4 overall record, which includes an undefeated (9-0) run through 4A NCAC League play.

