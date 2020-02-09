Holy Family softball tops Windsor in 4A top-10 matchup

The Tigers used a nine-run sixth inning to defeat the Wizards at home on Tuesday afternoon.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Holy Family High School softball team used a dominant sixth inning to knock off Windsor in a Class 4A top-10 showdown on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers, who are ranked No. 3 in this week's CHSAAnow.com rankings, plated nine runs in the bottom half of the frame, powering them to an 11-3 victory over the No. 9 Wizards.

It was a bounce-back win for Holy Family, which dropped two games in a row last week (to No. 2 Wheat Ridge and No. 1 Mead). The Tigers out-hit the Wizards 13-6.

Holy Family (3-2) will next play Greeley West (1-4) on the road at 3:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Windsor's three-game win streak is snapped (3-3 overall). The Wizards will next play No. 4 Erie (3-2) at home at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Saturday morning!