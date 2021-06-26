Last-minute goal lifts Holy Family to 4A girls soccer championship

Gianna Sandoval delivered the game-winning goal with just 12 seconds left in regulation to give the Tigers' their first-ever state title.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was the equivalent of a Hail Mary touchdown pass.

In the final minute of a tie game in the Class 4A girls soccer state championship game, Holy Family junior Gianna Sandoval saw the ball bounce in front of her.

She fired away from 30 yards out, and hit the back of the net with just 12 seconds left in regulation -- lifting Holy Family to its first-ever state title with a 2-1 win over Evergreen at Weidner Field on Saturday afternoon.

"I honestly thought I was going to shank it," Sandoval said with a laugh. "My knees gave out (when it went in)."

Evergreen, which entered the playoff bracket as the No. 2 seed with an undefeated record, struck first in Saturday's game when Myla Stewart scored in the 7th minute of the first half.

Holy Family tied the game before halftime in the 32nd minute on Sandoval's first goal of the game.

Her game-winning goal then broke a scoreless second half in the 80th minute.

