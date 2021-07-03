Saturday morning Prep Rally (7/3/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER —



A ton of state champions.

While it may not be the most proper way to put it, that's how many winners were crowned in Colorado last week.

There was lacrosse, golf, soccer, track and field, swimming, baseball, volleyball and more!

In the Saturday morning Prep Rally our host Scotty Gange re-lived his segment with 9NEWS anchor Tom Green documenting all of the fun.

While Scotty's math could use a little work, the result was clear: This was a great week for high school athletes all across our great state.

Watch the video above and maybe bust out a calculator of your own, you might need it!

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.