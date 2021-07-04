Sunday morning Prep Rally (7/4/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The high school sports season may be over, but the Prep Rally goes on, even on the Fourth of July!

In the Sunday edition our host Scotty Gange enlisted the help of Pomona junior baseball player Jarrod Turner and his guitar for a rendition of the National Anthem.

We show you prep athletes from all across Colorado hearing the song before their games this year, including some state championships.

Before the games return this fall, we'll still be doing the Prep Rallies every weekend, but would love to hear from you if you've got a story this summer worth sharing!

E-mail us sports@9news.com or reach out on social media.

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.