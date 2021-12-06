Saturday morning Prep Rally (6/12/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Saturday (June 5) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the latest high school sports news from around the state -- including highlights, feature stories and more!

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

Feature: Arvada West's bearded bros -- Simpsons on the baseball field

Basketball star Baye Fall transfers to Denver Prep

Thompson Valley soccer extends winning streak

St. Mary's Academy golf wins regional tournament

Smoky Hill baseball walk-off hit over Eaglecrest

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.