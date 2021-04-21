Aurora Central to open $10M sports complex with Children's Opportunity Foundation donation

The complex will include both indoor and outdoor facilities for athletes and coaches.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools was awarded a $10M gift by the Children's Opportunity Foundation (COF) to build an enhanced baseball and softball complex at Aurora Central High School, it was announced on Wednesday.

COF is a non-profit based in Denver that is "dedicated to improving the lives of children all over the world," according to a press release.

The state-of-the art facility will include both indoor and outdoor practice fields, a training facility, a learning center and administrative offices. The money will also be used to add lights to the existing softball field, turf field and track.

>> Video above: Prep Rally Honor Roll (4/20/21)

“We consider athletics to be an important part of the educational process and an important component of leadership development,” said Dwight Richins, COF Vice Chairman in the release. “Our hope is that the school and community will use this first-class facility to enhance what has been done in regards to athletics and facilities so that the pursuit of excellence can continue in the years ahead.”

A press conference was held on Wednesday morning to discuss the project further, and you can watch it here.

The Children’s Opportunity Foundation is awarding $10 million to APS and the @APS_Foundation! 🙌 COF directed that the funds be used to construct a state-of-the-art baseball and softball sports complex at @TrojansACHS! We are so grateful for this generous donation. #PartnerAPS pic.twitter.com/g1qLNIzNMK — Aurora Public Schools (@aurorak12) April 17, 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.