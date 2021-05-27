Brighton baseball defeats Vista PEAK

The Bulldogs topped the Bison 5-3 on Thursday afternoon to remain atop the league standings.

AURORA, Colo. — Two of the top East Metro baseball teams met on Thursday afternoon for a game important for their league standings.

Brighton shook off a slow start to defeat Vista PEAK 5-3 on the road to remain undefeated in league play. The Bulldogs improved to 8-1 overall with a 5-0 mark in EML play, while Vista PEAK fell to 6-2 (4-1 EML).

Jordan Sandoval powered Brighton offensively, recording three of the Bulldogs' seven total hits (3-for-4, two runs, two RBI). Isaac Rodriguez and Bryce Peterson contributed two hits each.

Peterson also threw five innings on the mound, striking out seven batters while allowing two earned runs.

Omar Ruiz and Brody Severin led the Bison with two hits apiece.

