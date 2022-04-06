Broomfield wins 5A baseball state championship over rival Legacy

The bats of Ross and Speirs paired with Noah Scott's clutch pitching proved to be the difference-maker

DENVER — Broomfield versus Legacy is arguably the greatest rivalry in the state of Colorado. Ask anyone from either school, and they'll tell you it absolutely is.

Saturday afternoon, the two teams squared off in the 5A state baseball championship.

Legacy got to the game after an incredible come-from-behind victory Saturday morning against Cherokee Trail, ending in a 9-8 victory to move on.

Broomfield couldn't have started the game any better, Camden Ross hit a three-run home-run and the place was electric.

Legacy battled back, as the game was a back-and-forth fight all the way to the final out.

Gavin Speirs' 2-out single to take a one-run lead, followed by Noah Scott's clutch pitching to close the game (even with the tying run on third base) proved to be the difference-maker and helped the Eagles win their first-ever 5A state baseball championship.

