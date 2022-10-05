Colorado Academy baseball rallies past Jefferson Academy in extras

DENVER — Those who attended the Colorado Academy vs. Jefferson Academy baseball game on Tuesday got their money's worth.
The Mustangs and Jaguars battled into extra innings in their 3A Metro League crossover game, with Colorado Academy rallying with four runs in the bottom of the ninth frame to edge Jefferson Academy 9-8 in a walk-off.
Both teams exchanged strikes all game and were tied 5-5 after seven innings. There was a scoreless eighth before Jefferson Academy broke through with three runs in the ninth.
That lead was short-lived, though, as Colorado Academy matched it and more to win the game on their home field.
Colorado Academy improves to 15-5 overall this season, with an 11-3 mark in league play. Jefferson Academy falls to 12-8 overall, 8-5 league.
