D'Evelyn baseball wins league game over Green Mountain

DENVER — The D'Evelyn baseball team has put together a nice winning streak at the right time.

The Jaguars picked up their eighth win in a row on Tuesday afternoon, defeating Green Mountain 7-1 for another Jeffco League victory.

Colin Kim led D'Evelyn at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBI. Tate Aurich had three RBI with two hits. Green Mountain's lone run was scored in the sixth inning when Caton Lodice batted in Cole Elliott.

D'Evelyn improved to 13-8 overall with an 11-3 mark in Jeffco play, fending off Green Mountain for the No. 2 spot in the league standings behind only Golden.

The Rams fall to 12-9 overall, 10-4 Jeffco League.

