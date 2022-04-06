Eaton wins back-to-back 3A baseball state championships

GREELEY, Colo. — The Eaton baseball is adding some more hardware to its trophy case.
Eaton successfully defended its Class 3A state crown on Saturday, defeating University 10-4 in the title game at Butch Butler Field to repeat as state champions.
The Reds have captured back-to-back state titles and now have 13 in program history.
"It's a good feeling to go back-to-back with my best friends," junior Tate Smith said. "That dogpile -- it's everything we've worked for and I just threw my glove as high as I can, looking for my boys. It was a great feeling."
Eaton caps off its championship season with a 28-2 overall record, which included a 12-game winning streak through the title game.
University finishes 24-6 overall as runner-up.
