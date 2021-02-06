Erie baseball pulls out close win against Columbine

The Tigers jumped out to a big lead early against the Rebels and held on for the 7-6 victory.

ERIE, Colo. — The Erie baseball team beat Columbine in a close game on Wednesday afternoon by a final score of 7-6.

The Tigers put up five runs in the second inning to jump out to a 5-2 lead and eventually extended that margin to 6-2. Columbine scored three in the top of the fourth to make it 6-5, but could never get the game tied up before falling 7-6.

The highlight of the afternoon from the Tigers was sophomore Holden Pantier hitting a two-run inside-the-park home run. Pantier finished 2-4 on the day.

For Erie the win brought them to 7-4 on the season while Columbine dropped to 6-7.

Up next for the Tigers is a showdown with Berthoud on Thursday afternoon while the Rebels will look to get back to .500 against ThunderRidge on Friday.

