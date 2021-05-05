Fort Collins baseball propelled by Oberlander's grand slam in big win

The Lambkins beat Denver South 11-0 in 5 innings on Wednesday afternoon.

DENVER — It was Matthew Oberlander's day.

The Fort Collins senior not only pitched five dominant shutout innings, he also hit a grand slam that extended the Lambkins lead from seven to 11, ultimately ending the game with a run-rule win over Denver South.

The 11-0 five-inning victory was an impressive showing for Fort Collins, with Oberlander leading the way, as it looks like he'll look to do for the rest of the season.

Of course, one player in a baseball game can't take all the credit for an 11-run victory.

The Lambkins defense was sharp and their offensive attack was relentless. The game was not filled with gap-to-gap extra-base hits or tape-measure homers. Mainly, the Lambkins were fantastic at working the count and putting the ball in play. And at the beginning of the season, that is a great sign for a high school team.

Fort Collins has now put up 21 runs in their two games thus far and left Denver South on top with a big win.

