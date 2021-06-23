Holly edges Flatirons Academy to capture 1A baseball championship

The Wildcats scored the lone run to defeat the Bison 1-0 on Wednesday in the Class 1A title game.

GREELEY, Colo. — One swing was the only difference between two teams battling for a championship.

A single swing. A single run. A state championship title.

The pitchers from Holly and Flatirons Academy put on a show Wednesday in the Class 1A baseball title game at University High School. The biggest difference was a swing delivered by Jose Magallanes -- a solo home run that powered the Wildcats to a 1-0 victory.

"Unbelievable," Magallanes said. "I just can't believe I did it, and on a big stage like this in the state championship. It was crazy."

Both pitchers -- Holly's Brigden Parker and Flatirons Academy's Trenton Rowan -- put on performances that were nothing short of impressive.

Parker and Rowan recorded 13 strikeouts and allowed just four hits each.

"It's surreal," Parker said. "It's just crazy. It's madness. It's all your best friends all over you. It's the best feeling you can get."

This is the second state title in program history for Holly, and first since 2016.

