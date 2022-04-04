Legend baseball blanks Broomfield

The Titans shut out the Eagles in dominant fashion 11-0 on Monday.

PARKER, Colo. — The Legend baseball team cracked the top-10 in this week's CHSAA rankings on Monday, and later that day the Titans proved why they deserve to be there.

Legend, the No. 10 team in Class 5A, posted a dominant victory over Broomfield at home Monday afternoon, shutting out the Eagles 11-0 in a game cut short in the fifth inning.

Max Meuli was impressive at the plate, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Six other Titans added one hit each -- including Braden Doumer and Carl Lind, who both batted in two runs.

Defensively, Legend was led by Gavin Hasche on the mound, allowing just three hits while striking out seven batters through five innings pitched.

Legend (5-2 overall) is undefeated playing in-state games and has a four-game win streak going. The Titans next play Brighton (6-2) on the road Thursday.

Broomfield (4-4) had its three-game win streak snapped. The Eagles will look to get back on track Tuesday when they host Holy Family.

