Limon wins back-to-back 2A baseball state championship titles

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Limon Badgers ran it back.

Limon defended its Class 2A baseball state championship crown on Saturday, defeating St. Mary's 3-2 at CSU-Pueblo to win back-to-back titles and cap off a perfect season.

The Badgers now have four state championships in program history.

"That was the craziest game I've ever played in," Limon senior Trey Hines said. "I can't even speak, honestly. It was the most fun."

Limon went undefeated this season, a perfect 26-0 that was capped off with another championship title.

St. Mary's finishes with a 19-9 overall record as runner-up.

