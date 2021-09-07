Local high school baseball players showcase talent at All-American Game

Grandview's Reese Chapman and Chatfield's Christian Foutch were among the top prospects in the country to participate.

DENVER — It was a dream almost all high school baseball players in Colorado have.

With the MLB All-Star game coming to Denver this weekend, it provided an opportunity for some of the top prospects in the country to showcase their talents at Coors Field for the High School All-American Game on Friday evening.

Among the 39 participants were Reese Chapman of Grandview and Christian Foutch of Chatfield.

"Knowing that we're the Colorado hometown kids, we want to come out here and do our best to represent," Foutch said. "But at the end of the day, we're just trying to have fun."

Both Chapman and Foutch played for the National League team in Friday night's game.

Foutch took the mound in the third inning, throwing two strikeouts in front of his friends and family.

"I was proud of him, but mostly just excited, that he can go home tonight and hopefully feel excited about what he did out there," Foutch's mother, Leah, said.

Chapman recorded the first extra-base hit of the game, knocking a double in the bottom of the second inning.

"It's surreal to me," he said before the game. "I just need to make sure I take it all in."

