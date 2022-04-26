Loveland baseball rallies late to top Horizon

THORNTON, Colo. — Tuesday's afternoon's baseball game between Loveland and Horizon had a little bit of everything.
A jaw-dropping play. An impressive comeback. A gritty league win.
You name it -- Loveland's come-from-behind victory (10-9) over Horizon had something any baseball fan can enjoy.
The Hawks had originally stolen the show when Robert Whitaker turned a triple play that left the crowd in awe. The Red Wolves got the last laugh, though, when they rallied with four runs in the final inning to steal the win on Horizon's home field.
Loveland was led by Hank Voggesser, who went 2-for-4 at the plate with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Horizon's Jacob Olguin-Pacheco went 2-for-4 as well with a pair of RBIs.
Loveland improves to 12-4 overall, with a 4-3 mark in 5A Front Range League play. Horizon falls to 12-5, 4-3 FRL.
