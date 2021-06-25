Mountain Vista captures 5A baseball championship

The Golden Eagles defeated Valor Christian 3-2 in the Class 5A state title game on Friday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Mountain Vista baseball is back on top.

The Golden Eagles defeated Valor Christian 3-2 in the Class 5A state title game on Friday at All-Star Park to capture the championship. It is the second title in program history for Mountain Vista, and first since 2018.

"This is one of the best teams I've ever played with. Good group of guys," first baseman Tyler Mejia said. "We love battling. Valor, we love battling with them, have played them twice before. But we came out, did our thing."

It is the second state title this week for Mountain Vista, which also won the 5A boys lacrosse championship on Tuesday.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.