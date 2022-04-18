Mountain Vista baseball shuts out Heritage

The Golden Eagles defeated the Eagles 2-0 at home on Monday afternoon.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Strong pitching was the name of the game on Monday afternoon at Mountain Vista High School.

The Golden Eagles, the No. 3 ranked team in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA poll, rode a strong performance from starter Tyler Mejia to a 2-0 victory over Heritage on their home field.

Mejia threw a full seven innings, getting the shutout while allowing just two hits and striking out nine batters in the victory.

Heritage also had a noteworthy performance from starter Luke Meyers, who recorded seven strikeouts and allowed six hits plus two runs for the Eagles.

Mountain Vista first struck in the bottom of the second inning when Austin La Grade hit an RBI single that scored teammate Noah Baker. The Golden Eagles added another the following frame when Blake Young hit and RBI double that scored Braden Miceli.

Mountain Vista improves to 13-1 overall on the season, while Heritage falls to 8-5.

