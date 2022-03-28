Ponderosa and Legacy baseball teams take in Coors Field experience

The Mustangs and Lightning got to play at the Major League Baseball ballpark on Monday afternoon.

DENVER — A couple of Colorado high school baseball teams got to play like big leaguers for an afternoon.

Ponderosa and Legacy got the unique experience of getting to play at Coors Field on Monday. It was part of a doubleheader that preceded a Confier vs. Holy Family matchup later that day.

It's part of a series of games hosted at the Major League Baseball ballpark before the Colorado Rockies season begins next month in April.

Although the game didn't officially count toward the CHSAA standings, it was a special matchup for Ponderosa (ranked No. 2 in Class 4A) and Legacy (No. 10 in 5A).

"It's incredible," Ponderosa senior Dylan Carey said. "Being a senior, it's more than a special opportunity for all of us."

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.