Ponderosa and Legacy baseball teams take in Coors Field experience

DENVER — A couple of Colorado high school baseball teams got to play like big leaguers for an afternoon.
Ponderosa and Legacy got the unique experience of getting to play at Coors Field on Monday. It was part of a doubleheader that preceded a Confier vs. Holy Family matchup later that day.
It's part of a series of games hosted at the Major League Baseball ballpark before the Colorado Rockies season begins next month in April.
Although the game didn't officially count toward the CHSAA standings, it was a special matchup for Ponderosa (ranked No. 2 in Class 4A) and Legacy (No. 10 in 5A).
"It's incredible," Ponderosa senior Dylan Carey said. "Being a senior, it's more than a special opportunity for all of us."
