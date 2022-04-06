Ponderosa captures back-to-back 4A baseball championships

The Mustangs defeated Cheyenne Mountain 11-1 in the Class 4A baseball state title game on Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Ponderosa Mustangs are your 4A baseball back-to-back champs.

Ponderosa successfully defended its Class 4A crown in the state title game on Saturday afternoon, romping past Cheyenne Mountain 11-1 at UCHealth Park in a game cut short after five innings.

It caps off a turnaround season for the Mustangs, who lost three of their first four games to start the season before rallying to claim their second state title in program history.

"It's only something I could have dreamed of. We've been thinking about this the whole year," said junior Gabe Jacobs, who was the game-winning pitcher for Ponderosa. "It started off a little bit rocky, but we just came back to get right back into it."

Jacobs threw a complete game (five innings) for the Mustangs, allowing just two hits while striking out three Cheyenne Mountain batters.

Offensively, Ponderosa was led by Parker Dennis and Carson Conant, who both batted in three runs

The Mustangs finish their season with another title and a 23-7 overall record.

Cheyenne Mountain finishes 22-8 overall as runner-up.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.