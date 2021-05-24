Ralston Valley baseball wins wild game over Arvada West

The Mustangs and Wildcats battled on Monday afternoon, but it was Ralston Valley escaping with an 11-10 win.

ARVADA, Colo. — Sometimes, a baseball game can feel like a roller coaster.

That's what is was like for Ralston Valley and Arvada West on Monday afternoon. The Mustangs exited with an 11-10 win after scoring two in the top of the seventh inning and then hanging on in the final frame.

Arvada West was up 6-1 after the second inning, but Ralston Valley exploded for eight runs in the top of the third to take a 9-6 lead. The Wildcats responded with four runs over the next four innings to take a 10-9 advantage, but couldn't hold on for the win.

Freshman Logan Madden led the Mustangs with four RBIs as they improved to 5-4 on the year. Arvada West is now 3-5.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

