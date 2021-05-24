Ralston Valley baseball wins wild game over Arvada West

ARVADA, Colo. — Sometimes, a baseball game can feel like a roller coaster.
That's what is was like for Ralston Valley and Arvada West on Monday afternoon. The Mustangs exited with an 11-10 win after scoring two in the top of the seventh inning and then hanging on in the final frame.
Arvada West was up 6-1 after the second inning, but Ralston Valley exploded for eight runs in the top of the third to take a 9-6 lead. The Wildcats responded with four runs over the next four innings to take a 10-9 advantage, but couldn't hold on for the win.
Freshman Logan Madden led the Mustangs with four RBIs as they improved to 5-4 on the year. Arvada West is now 3-5.
>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Mullen baseball blanks Eaglecrest
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.