Rock Canyon's Eric Hagner wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

Hagner earns the Colorado high school athlete of the week award after his two grand slam performance

LITTLETON, Colo. — The 9NEWS Swag Chain goes to those who showcased true style and greatness. Eric Hagner upped the ante.

The Rock Canyon junior launched a grand slam for the Jaguars in the first inning of a win. Then he did it again. In the same inning.

The Jaguars ultimately scored 25 total runs in the game.

Scotty Gange surprised Hagner with the 9NEWS Swag Chain as the Colorado High School athlete of the week. Then challenged him to hit a homer off him while wearing the chain.

The wind was unfriendly and Gange's pitches were, to say it nicely, awful. But Hagner still enjoyed another trot around the bases and celebration with his team as Colorado's best.

