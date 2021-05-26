Standley Lake baseball uses big offensive afternoon to top Thornton

The Gators and Trojans combined for 19 runs on Wednesday, but it was Standley Lake earning the victory by a score of 12-7.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — If you like offense, Standley Lake High School was the place to be on Wednesday afternoon.

The Gators baseball team exploded for 12 runs, beating Thornton by a final score of 12-7.

The Trojans actually jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but the Standley Lake bats came alive late in the game, scoring 10 total runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The win took the Gators to 6-3 on the season while Thornton dropped to 6-2.

Up next for Standley Lake is a game on Thursday afternoon against Adams City while the Trojans will visit Weld Central the same day.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

