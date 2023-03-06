Valor Christian brings home 5A baseball championship

The Eagles shut out Cherokee Trail in the Class 5A state title game on Saturday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Valor Christian is bringing home some new hardware.

The Eagles shut out Cherokee Trail 4-0 in the Class 5A baseball state championship game at All-Star Park on Saturday, putting the finishing touches on an impressive season that included ending on a 16-game win streak.

It is the fourth state title in program history for Valor Christian, and first since moving up to 5A.

Starting pitcher Hunter Smith was impressive for the Eagles, allowing just four hits while recording four strikeouts and retiring 11 straight batters through 6 2/3 innings pitched.

Offensively, Valor Christian was led by Steven Lukasiewicz, who went 3-for-3. Athan Kroll, Cashel Dugger and Parker Feagans all contributed two hits each.

Cherokee Trail finishes 18-13 overall as runner-up..

