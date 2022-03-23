Valor Christian baseball powers past Highlands Ranch

The Eagles were dominant Wednesday in a 15-0 shutout victory over the Falcons.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colorado — The Valor Christian baseball team looked dominant Wednesday.

The Eagles, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, flexed against Highlands Ranch in a 15-0 win on their home field in a game cut short in the fourth inning.

It is only Valor Christian's second in-state game this season after playing in an Arizona tournament last week.

The Eagles were led offensively by Cashel Dugger, who went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. Campbell Credeur also had two hits. Brant Kragel pitched three innings on the mound, allowing just one walk and no hits while striking out five batters.

Valor Christian (4-2 overall) will get its toughest test yet when the Eagles travel to No. 2 Regis Jesuit on Saturday.

Highlands Ranch (1-2) will look to bounce back against Northfield at home Thursday.

