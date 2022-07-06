Broomfield baseball's Camden Ross surprised with the 9NEWS Swag Chain

Following their state championship victory, Scotty Gange surprised the team with the swag chain on the field!

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Camden Ross is the most passionate ball player we have seen in this entire preps season.

The Broomfield senior kicked off the 2022 Class 5A state baseball championship to an absolutely electric beginning.

A lead-off walk, followed by a single set Camden, the 3-hitter for the Eagles up with two teammates on and no outs in the top of the first inning.

Camden has swag. Ross launched a three-run home run over the right-field fence as the Broomfield side of the stands went absolutely berserk, as did Camden.

Ross was not pitched to for the rest of the game, he was pegged, and then intentionally walked twice. Still, he brought incredible energy throughout the game as the Eagles stepped up and won the championship game.

Ross ends his season with a batting average of .627 and a batting average of .726.

Scotty Gange told Broomfield left-fielder Cole Lacrue he was hoping to interview the team as a whole, with Camden front and center. Lacrue grabbed the squad and they walked over, thinking it was simply a post-game championship interview.

The swaggy surprise sent the Eagles into a frenzy, watch the video above to see the team enjoy the moment and Camden be rightfully recognized for his greatness.

This is the first-ever swag chain won by a Broomfield Eagle.

Here is a behind the scenes look:

After they won state, the Broomfield Eagles thought we were just going to interview them to celebrate. 🤫🏆



Little did they know, it was time for some Swag! 🥇😉



We'll share Camden's full Swag Chain Surprise tomorrow on 9NEWS 😆📺 #9sports #copreps @Eagle_athletics @CHSAA pic.twitter.com/9PjEiq7sft — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) June 6, 2022

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage next weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.