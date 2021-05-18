No. 5 Windsor baseball beats No. 9 Longmont behind McCracken's brilliant pitching

LONGMONT, Colo. — Windsor pitcher Nolan McCracken was simply outstanding Tuesday afternoon.
The UC San Diego commit struck out 15 batters in a dominant performance against Longmont and Windsor won on the road, 4-2.
"Just a lot of confidence," McCracken told 9NEWS about his 15 strikeouts. "Longmont's a great team, but I love to compete. It was a lot of fun today. It's a great win and we're going to have close games for sure."
Close, indeed.
The No. 5 Wizards and No. 9 Trojans were tied heading into the top of the seventh inning, but Windsor scratched out two runs to leave with the victory and move to 5-0 on the season. Hunter Burchett hit an RBI single to score Cullen Verville for what proved to be the game-winning run.
Longmont is now 3-3 and will look to get back above .500 against Greeley West on Thursday.
Up next for the Wizards is a home game against Centaurus on Thursday as well.
