4A No. 8 Erie boys basketball upsets No. 2 Windsor

The Tigers moved to 5-1 on the season with the 71-59 win while the Wizards dropped to 6-1.

ERIE, Colo. — The 4A No. 8 Erie boys basketball team only had one loss on the season entering Monday night's showdown against No. 2 Windsor.

The Tigers still only have one loss.

Erie defended its home-court in an impressive 71-59 win over the Wizards. The Tigers are now 5-1 on the year while Windsor dropped to 6-1. Erie's only loss was to 5A Silver Creek last week.

Cole Rademacher led the Tigers with 16 points while Ben Hageman had 25 to pace the Wizards.

Next up for Erie is another big game on Wednesday night against Holy Family, while Windsor also has a challenge, hosting No. 1 Mead on the same evening.