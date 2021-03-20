Saturday morning Prep Rally (3/20/21)

DENVER — Check out the Saturday morning Prep Rally to catch up on the latest high school sports news around Colorado!
In today's edition (March 20), Scotty Gange gives us highlights and stories from the state championships occurring all around the state this past week!
Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:
- Brighton's Kenny Sailas and his state championship socks
- 3A state swimming highlights
- Final Four: ThunderRidge vs. Cherry Creek boys basketball
- 4A hockey state championship: Battle Mountain vs. Crested Butte
- 5A hockey state championship: Valor Christian vs. Fort Collins
- Final Four: Mullen vs. Holy Family girls basketball
- Final Four: Mead vs. Pueblo South boys basketball
- Final Four: Montrose vs. Longmont boys basketball
- The little brothers of Rangeview basketball
>>Be sure to check back for state championship basketball coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!
