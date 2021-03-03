No. 7 Arapahoe girls basketball handles No. 15 Eaglecrest, 71-52

The Warriors carried a 33-29 lead into the half before pulling away from the Raptors for the 19-point victory.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The No. 7 Arapahoe girls basketball team took care of business on Tuesday night, defeating No. 15 Eaglecrest by a final score of 71-52.

The game was tight early, as the Warriors carried a 33-29 lead into the half before pulling away from the Raptors for the 19-point victory. Arapahoe is now 10-2 on the season while Eaglecrest fell to 7-5.

Next up for the Warriors is a game Thursday night at No. 1 Grandview before finishing the regular season at Mullen on Saturday. The Raptors will see the Mustangs on Thursday night before finishing at Cherry Creek on Saturday as well.

Both teams will await their 5A playoff fate this coming weekend when CHSAA releases the state tournament bracket.

Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

